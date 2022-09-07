CI Investments Inc. Sells 199 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. abrdn plc boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.