CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

RUTH stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

