CI Investments Inc. Sells 95 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $242.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $473.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.47.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

