CI Investments Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.