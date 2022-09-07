Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 4,592 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.