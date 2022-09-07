Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,878 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,386 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

