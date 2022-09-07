Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

