Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,964.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.67 and its 200 day moving average is $487.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

