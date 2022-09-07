Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 17,507 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 4.71% of VersaBank worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VersaBank in the first quarter worth $798,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

About VersaBank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

