Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 38,885 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,885 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About UBS Group

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

