Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 62,073 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

CF opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

