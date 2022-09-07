Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 14,244 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

