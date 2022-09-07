Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 182,976 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 182,976 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.34% of Enerplus worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

