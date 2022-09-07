Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 22,589 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,589 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

