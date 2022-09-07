Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 103,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.18 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

