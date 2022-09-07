Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 6,860 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

