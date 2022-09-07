Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 181.9% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 239,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

