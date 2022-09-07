Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,426 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

