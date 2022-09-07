Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 672,409 Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 672,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,164,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

