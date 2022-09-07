Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $13,971,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.