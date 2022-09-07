Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

