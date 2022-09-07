Citigroup Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of PBF Energy worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PBF opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

