Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.