Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

