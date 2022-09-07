Citigroup Inc. Purchases 54,735 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.