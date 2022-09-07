Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,896 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.3 %

PTC stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock worth $20,077,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.