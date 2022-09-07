Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $10,689,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.