Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 43.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

