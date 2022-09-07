Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $86,000 Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nikola were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

