Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 3,141 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,107,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,641,000 after buying an additional 298,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 174,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

