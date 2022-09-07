Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 15,876 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Coupang were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

