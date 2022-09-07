Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 482 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

