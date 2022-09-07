Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Financial Review

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.67 $21.11 million ($3.53) -3.90 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.51 $170.55 million $1.18 14.25

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.