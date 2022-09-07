ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.16

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $29.24. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 14,649 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

