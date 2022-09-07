ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.16

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $29.24. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 14,649 shares trading hands.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
