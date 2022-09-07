Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th. This is an increase from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brenda Shanahan sold 15,000 shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.04 ($9.82), for a total value of A$210,540.00 ($147,230.77).

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

See Also

