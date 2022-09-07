CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $851.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,423 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

