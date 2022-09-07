CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $209.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 54866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £621.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CMC Markets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a GBX 8.88 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 99.72%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12). Insiders bought a total of 1,047 shares of company stock worth $263,253 over the last three months.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

