CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Shares of CNX opened at $16.89 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 757.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 298,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

