Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

