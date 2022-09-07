Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.07

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 1079209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COGT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $747.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,158,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

