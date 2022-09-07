Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.07. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 19 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -12.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
