Coin98 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $86.09 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00085035 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.