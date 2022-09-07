Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of COIN opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

