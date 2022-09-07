CoinEx Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $399,357.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $31.11 million and $399,357.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
