CoinLoan 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $143,512.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $13.81 or 0.00073296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $26.94 million and approximately $143,512.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00877755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016310 BTC.
CoinLoan Coin Profile
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling CoinLoan
