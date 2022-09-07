CoinLoan 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $143,512.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $13.81 or 0.00073296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $26.94 million and approximately $143,512.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00877755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016310 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.