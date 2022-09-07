Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $162,024.28 and $181,785.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00865752 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016260 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
