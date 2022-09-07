Color Platform (CLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $270,369.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00615100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00267795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005529 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018007 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.