Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

