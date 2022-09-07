Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.50 ($9.69) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CBK opened at €7.04 ($7.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.00.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

