Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Featured Stories
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.